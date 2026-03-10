Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Meghalaya: Two Dead Amid GHADC Election Clash

Two people died in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, amid election tensions for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council. A person was killed by security forces, while another died after a group clash. Indian Army deployed to restore order; curfew imposed by district administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:46 IST
Tensions Escalate in Meghalaya: Two Dead Amid GHADC Election Clash
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, tense conditions surrounding the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections have resulted in two deaths. Reports indicate that one individual was killed when security forces opened fire on a disruptive mob, while another person died of injuries incurred during a violent confrontation between two opposing groups.

Davis NR Marak, Inspector General of Police for Meghalaya's Law and Order department, verified that both victims hailed from Chibinang. He stated, "One person died in police firing and another, involved in a group clash, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The situation is under control now." The clashes reportedly erupted on March 9 over tribal and non-tribal tensions around the GHADC elections.

In a bid to restore equilibrium, the Indian Army has been deployed to conduct flag marches in Chibinang and Tura, following the civil administration's request. Additionally, a curfew has been enacted under Section 163 of the BNSS across 37 villages, enforcing a strict 6 pm to 6 am curfew. Further information is pending. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collision: Three Lives Lost in Kushinagar

Tragic Collision: Three Lives Lost in Kushinagar

 India
2
India Bolsters Airline Operations Amid West Asia Developments

India Bolsters Airline Operations Amid West Asia Developments

 Global
3
Tragedy at Gurugram Construction Site: Soil Collapse Claims Seven Lives

Tragedy at Gurugram Construction Site: Soil Collapse Claims Seven Lives

 India
4
About 140 US troops have been wounded in the Iran war, including 8 severely and 108 who returned to duty, reports AP, quoting Pentagon.

About 140 US troops have been wounded in the Iran war, including 8 severely ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026