Tensions Escalate in Meghalaya: Two Dead Amid GHADC Election Clash

In Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district, tense conditions surrounding the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections have resulted in two deaths. Reports indicate that one individual was killed when security forces opened fire on a disruptive mob, while another person died of injuries incurred during a violent confrontation between two opposing groups.

Davis NR Marak, Inspector General of Police for Meghalaya's Law and Order department, verified that both victims hailed from Chibinang. He stated, "One person died in police firing and another, involved in a group clash, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The situation is under control now." The clashes reportedly erupted on March 9 over tribal and non-tribal tensions around the GHADC elections.

In a bid to restore equilibrium, the Indian Army has been deployed to conduct flag marches in Chibinang and Tura, following the civil administration's request. Additionally, a curfew has been enacted under Section 163 of the BNSS across 37 villages, enforcing a strict 6 pm to 6 am curfew. Further information is pending. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)