Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Israel Launch Most Intense Strikes on Iran

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, the United States and Israel unleashed their most intense airstrikes on Iran, heightening concerns about the global economic impact. The aerial assault over Tehran marks the war's most destructive phase, with significant damage reported and civilians facing severe peril.

Tensions were further fueled by remarks from U.S. and Israeli officials, highlighting the urgency to inflict maximum damage before potential conflict resolution. President Trump indicated swift action towards conflict cessation, leaving markets hopeful for stability despite looming uncertainties.

Iranian response remains unyielding, with threats to disrupt Gulf oil shipments casting a shadow over global energy supplies. As the conflict persists, the international community watches closely, anticipating both immediate and long-term ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)