Uttarakhand Boosts Spiritual Tourism with Massive Budget Allocation

In a strategic move to enhance its spiritual tourism profile, the Uttarakhand government has allocated billions of rupees in its latest state budget. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, the funds focus on preserving the state's rich religious history, aiming to attract global pilgrims and stimulate economic growth.

The 2027 Aradh Kumbh Mela in Haridwar stands out among the major funded initiatives. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is keen on cementing Uttarakhand's status as a spiritual destination, with allocations in the 2026-27 budget covering the Haridwar Kumbh Mela, Haridwar-Rishikesh Ganga Corridor, and more.

The state also pushes forward on the Manaskhand Temple Mala Mission, and other projects like the Nanda Devi Raj Jat and Saryu River Front. An unprecedented ₹10 crore is earmarked for a Spiritual Economy Zone. Furthermore, ₹28 crore in grants will bolster Sanskrit educational institutions.

