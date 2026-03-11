India's Progress in Women-Led Development Highlighted at UN Event

In a compelling address at a United Nations event in New York, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur spotlighted India's strides in women-led development. At the 70th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW-70), Thakur reaffirmed India's dedication to gender equality and accessible justice. She emphasized the national motto 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' as a guiding principle for inclusive growth.

Thakur highlighted the transformative impact of self-help groups on the rural economy, noting over 10 crore women involved in nearly 90 lakh groups have become grassroots leaders. Women are also at the forefront of innovation with over 1,000 start-ups supported under the Atal Incubation Centre scheme. The push for digital literacy through the PM-DISHA initiative has empowered over 2.5 crore rural women, thus narrowing the digital gender gap.

The minister underscored the growing political participation of women, facilitated by the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. She showcased the significant female representation in Panchayati Raj institutions and highlighted the socioeconomic benefits of policies like the Palna scheme for childcare and the Ayushman Bharat healthcare packages. Thakur engaged in bilateral talks to further international cooperation on gender-responsive initiatives, marking India's sustained effort to enhance women's empowerment globally.