Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, concerns over cooking gas supplies have led to a significant surge in the sales of electric kitchen appliances, notably induction cooktops and electric kettles. Leading retailers such as Tata Group's Croma and Stovekraft are reporting unprecedented demand spikes.

Croma CEO Shibashish Roy disclosed that the demand for induction cooktops has tripled, with electric kettle sales almost doubling. Similarly, Stovekraft's weekly online sales of induction cooktops quadrupled. Consumers are increasingly viewing these electric appliances as convenient alternatives to conventional cooking methods.

An Amazon India spokesperson highlighted a 30X increase in induction cooktop sales, with rice cookers and electric pressure cookers also in high demand. Meanwhile, government officials assure that India's crude oil supplies remain secure, suggesting that LPG output has risen by 25% despite the regional tensions.

