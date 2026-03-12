Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Iranian Attacks on Gulf Tankers Ignite Global Concerns

Iranian explosive-laden boats allegedly attacked two fuel tankers in Iraqi waters, intensifying the conflict between Iran and U.S.-Israeli forces. This incident raises the number of ships attacked in the region, impacting global oil prices. Iran threatens to block oil exports if attacks continue, escalating tensions further.

In a significant escalation of tensions in the Gulf region, Iranian explosive-laden boats reportedly attacked two fuel-laden tankers in Iraqi waters, setting them aflame and causing the death of a crew member, according to various port, maritime security, and risk assessment firms on Wednesday.

This latest assault marks an intensification in the ongoing conflict between Iran and U.S.-Israeli forces, bringing the total number of ships targeted since February to at least 16. The strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which a substantial portion of the world's oil supply passes, has seen a near-halt in shipping activity, leading to a surge in global oil prices.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have issued threats to block oil exports from the region if hostilities persist. Meanwhile, the U.S. and Israel have responded with warnings of their own. As maritime disputes continue, the global community watches the unfolding situation with increasing apprehension.

