Left Menu

Somany Ceramics Faces Production Challenges Amid West Asia Conflict

Somany Ceramics Ltd faces potential production impacts at its Kassar plant due to restricted gas supply influenced by conflict in West Asia. With gas supplies limited to 80% of the past average, the company is taking measures to mitigate effects on production while maintaining normal supply levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:09 IST
Somany Ceramics Faces Production Challenges Amid West Asia Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Somany Ceramics Ltd announced on Thursday that its Kassar plant in Haryana might face partial production disruptions due to gas supply constraints following the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The company received a notification from GAIL (India) Ltd, indicating that industrial gas supply would be restricted to 80% of the average consumption over the past six months, effective March 12, 2026.

The supply restriction, attributed to West Asia's turmoil, has affected global energy markets, prompting revised regulations from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Despite these challenges, Somany Ceramics is assessing the situation and implementing strategies to minimize production impacts.

While gas supply issues loom, the company's current inventory levels are robust, allowing them to maintain regular business operations, according to Somany Ceramics' regulatory filing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026