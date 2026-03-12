Somany Ceramics Faces Production Challenges Amid West Asia Conflict

Somany Ceramics Ltd announced on Thursday that its Kassar plant in Haryana might face partial production disruptions due to gas supply constraints following the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The company received a notification from GAIL (India) Ltd, indicating that industrial gas supply would be restricted to 80% of the average consumption over the past six months, effective March 12, 2026.

The supply restriction, attributed to West Asia's turmoil, has affected global energy markets, prompting revised regulations from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. Despite these challenges, Somany Ceramics is assessing the situation and implementing strategies to minimize production impacts.

While gas supply issues loom, the company's current inventory levels are robust, allowing them to maintain regular business operations, according to Somany Ceramics' regulatory filing.

