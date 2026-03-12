Left Menu

Tragedy at Old Dominion: Gunman Strikes University Campus

A gunman opened fire at Old Dominion University, Norfolk, Virginia, injuring two individuals before he was neutralized by law enforcement. The university subsequently canceled classes and operations for the safety of its students and staff, as the injured were transported to the hospital for treatment.

A gunman opened fire Thursday morning at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, injuring two people before being shot dead, according to university officials.

The emergency alert from the university stated that the two victims were transported to a hospital. Classes and campus operations were canceled for the remainder of the day to ensure safety.

Authorities are investigating the incident, as the university community grapples with the shock of the attack. Security measures are being reviewed to prevent future occurrences.

