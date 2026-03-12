Tragedy at Old Dominion: Gunman Strikes University Campus

A gunman opened fire Thursday morning at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, injuring two people before being shot dead, according to university officials.

The emergency alert from the university stated that the two victims were transported to a hospital. Classes and campus operations were canceled for the remainder of the day to ensure safety.

Authorities are investigating the incident, as the university community grapples with the shock of the attack. Security measures are being reviewed to prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)