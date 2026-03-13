Rajya Sabha Set for Debate on Key Ministries
Opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha are pushing for a discussion on the functioning of the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, marking the first since 2010. The matter was raised during a Business Advisory Committee meeting and awaits formal consultation between the government and opposition.
In a recent session, opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha raised their demand for a debate on the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, indicating these sectors haven't been discussed since 2010, according to inside sources.
The discussion emerged during a Business Advisory Committee meeting held on Wednesday. Here, Members of Parliament emphasized the need for enhanced scrutiny of these ministries beyond the usual budget session procedures, which include financial oversight exercised by the Lok Sabha.
Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan announced that finalizing consultations regarding which ministries will be discussed is urgent. The chairman further warned he may designate the ministries for discussion if no consensus is reached soon.
