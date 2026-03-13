Opposition Calls for Long-Awaited Ministry Debates in Rajya Sabha

In a significant move, opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha have called for an in-depth discussion on the operations of the Ministry of External Affairs or the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Both ministries, despite being pivotal, have not been discussed in the Upper House since 2010, according to sources.

During a crucial meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) on Wednesday, opposition MPs emphasized the importance of scrutinizing these ministries, especially as detailed reviews are customary during the Parliament's Budget session. At this time, the Rajya Sabha debates the 'working' of ministries, while the Lok Sabha oversees financial matters.

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan declared on Thursday that the BAC has recommended swift consultations between government and opposition to finalize which ministries will be discussed. In the absence of consensus, the chairman may independently choose the ministries for debate, a step backed by opposition demands.

