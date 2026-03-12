Major Fraud Scandal Unraveled: IDFC First Bank at the Center

A significant fraud case has surfaced, involving IDFC First Bank, with the arrest of eleven people, including bank employees and a government official by the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. The investigation reveals that fake companies were used to misappropriate government funds into numerous bank accounts.

The Bureau has taken action to freeze over 100 bank accounts associated with these fraudulent activities. IDFC First Bank disclosed that Rs 590 crore was misappropriated involving accounts held by the Haryana government. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to delve deeper into the case, revealing connections to twelve bank accounts across eight government departments.

Accused individuals allegedly manipulated banking records to transfer funds illicitly, discovered through raids by the investigation team. Authorities have seized luxury vehicles and identified properties suspected to have been purchased with the proceeds of crime. The investigation is ongoing, focusing on tracing fund flows and verifying unauthorised transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)