Left Menu

Major Fraud Scandal Unraveled: IDFC First Bank at the Center

Eleven people, including bank employees and a government official, have been arrested in connection with a substantial fraud case involving fake companies diverting government funds into fraudulent accounts at IDFC First Bank. A Special Investigation Team is probing the involvement of several individuals linked to multiple government departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:20 IST
Major Fraud Scandal Unraveled: IDFC First Bank at the Center
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fraud case has surfaced, involving IDFC First Bank, with the arrest of eleven people, including bank employees and a government official by the Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. The investigation reveals that fake companies were used to misappropriate government funds into numerous bank accounts.

The Bureau has taken action to freeze over 100 bank accounts associated with these fraudulent activities. IDFC First Bank disclosed that Rs 590 crore was misappropriated involving accounts held by the Haryana government. A Special Investigation Team has been formed to delve deeper into the case, revealing connections to twelve bank accounts across eight government departments.

Accused individuals allegedly manipulated banking records to transfer funds illicitly, discovered through raids by the investigation team. Authorities have seized luxury vehicles and identified properties suspected to have been purchased with the proceeds of crime. The investigation is ongoing, focusing on tracing fund flows and verifying unauthorised transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026