Meghalaya Strengthens LPG Supply Monitoring Amidst Shortage Fears

The Meghalaya government has activated a state-level and district-level monitoring mechanism to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply. Despite fears of shortages, authorities have confirmed adequate stock and emphasized prioritizing distribution to essential establishments like hospitals and hostels. The initiative is aligned with oil marketing companies to maintain supply stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:02 IST
The Meghalaya government has reinforced its oversight on the supply and distribution of LPG amid public concerns over potential shortages. This initiative, led by the chief secretary, ensures that the availability of LPG is closely monitored daily, as stated by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Methodius Dkhar.

In a detailed review meeting, attended by key officials and representatives from several oil marketing companies, assurances were made that there are sufficient LPG stocks available in the state. Citizens have been urged not to panic, as mechanisms are in place to maintain a smooth distribution flow.

The government is working in tandem with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd to manage and prioritize the supply, especially to critical institutions such as hospitals and welfare kitchens, thereby ensuring essential services remain operational without disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

