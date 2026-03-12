European Shares Tumble Amid Rising Oil Prices and Middle East Tensions

European shares continued to decline on Thursday, weighed down by a surge in oil prices as the Middle East conflict raised fresh concerns over inflation.

The STOXX 600, a key European benchmark, fell 0.6%, marking its seventh dip in nine sessions this month, driven down by a 5.6% loss connected to the ongoing unrest.

The conflict between Iran and U.S.-Israeli forces heightened tensions, with crude prices briefly touching $100 per barrel and incidents involving fuel tankers stoking fears of further inflation. As Europe's oil import dependency exposes it to these price swings, the stakes for inflation and regional growth are significant.

(With inputs from agencies.)