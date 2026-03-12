European Shares Tumble Amid Rising Oil Prices and Middle East Tensions
European shares fell on Thursday as oil prices surged due to tensions in the Middle East. The STOXX 600 Index closed 0.6% lower, influenced by inflation concerns. Investors worry about potential ECB rate hikes and economic recessions, while energy shares rose slightly, providing a brief respite.
European shares continued to decline on Thursday, weighed down by a surge in oil prices as the Middle East conflict raised fresh concerns over inflation.
The STOXX 600, a key European benchmark, fell 0.6%, marking its seventh dip in nine sessions this month, driven down by a 5.6% loss connected to the ongoing unrest.
The conflict between Iran and U.S.-Israeli forces heightened tensions, with crude prices briefly touching $100 per barrel and incidents involving fuel tankers stoking fears of further inflation. As Europe's oil import dependency exposes it to these price swings, the stakes for inflation and regional growth are significant.
