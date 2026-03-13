Left Menu

Mullins Threatens to Boycott Cheltenham Over Hard Ground Conditions

Top Irish trainer Willie Mullins threatened to withdraw his top horses from the Cheltenham Festival due to unfavorable ground conditions. Mullins criticized the lack of soft ground necessary for top-grade horses. Despite some watering, Mullins believed the conditions did not suit high-caliber National Hunt horses.

Irish trainer Willie Mullins expressed concerns over the Cheltenham Festival's ground conditions, threatening to withhold his best horses from future events. Mullins, a prominent figure in horse racing, withdrew last year's champion Fact to File due to the hard ground conditions impacting the festival's quality.

Mullins emphasized the need for softer ground conducive to the caliber of horses he trains. Despite a commitment to water the track, inconsistency in the ground quality remained a pressing issue, posing challenges for National Hunt races.

Clerk of the course, Jon Pullin, defended the measures taken to ensure safe race conditions, including selective watering. Still, Mullins' concerns echo a broader issue within the festival's management of track conditions, crucial for maintaining its reputation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

