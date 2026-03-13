Drone Attack Injures French Soldiers in Iraq

Six French soldiers participating in counter-terrorism training exercises with Iraqi forces suffered injuries after a drone attack in the Erbil region of Iraq, according to a statement from the French army released on Thursday.

The injured soldiers were promptly evacuated to the nearest medical facility, although the statement did not provide further details regarding their condition or the severity of the attack.

While the French army did not elaborate on the incident, the attack highlights ongoing security challenges in the region and raises concerns about the safety of foreign military personnel involved in training missions.

(With inputs from agencies.)