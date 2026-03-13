India Urges Citizens to Shift from LPG to Piped Natural Gas

In a bid to streamline energy consumption, the Indian government is encouraging its citizens to move from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to piped natural gas (PNG). The call comes from Sujata Sharma, a joint secretary in the federal oil ministry, who stressed the importance of avoiding panic LPG bookings.

The shift, according to Sharma, is aimed at promoting a more efficient energy solution across the nation. The government believes that such a transition would help ease the current pressures on LPG supplies.

Authorities are urging consumers to make the change wherever possible, as PNG offers several advantages over LPG, including cost-effectiveness and a continuous supply. This strategic recommendation reflects ongoing efforts to enhance energy security and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)