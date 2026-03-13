India Urges Citizens to Shift from LPG to Piped Natural Gas
The Indian government has advised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) users to avoid panic bookings and consider switching to piped natural gas (PNG) wherever feasible. This announcement was made by Sujata Sharma, a joint secretary in the federal oil ministry, emphasizing a strategic transition towards more efficient energy solutions.
In a bid to streamline energy consumption, the Indian government is encouraging its citizens to move from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to piped natural gas (PNG). The call comes from Sujata Sharma, a joint secretary in the federal oil ministry, who stressed the importance of avoiding panic LPG bookings.
The shift, according to Sharma, is aimed at promoting a more efficient energy solution across the nation. The government believes that such a transition would help ease the current pressures on LPG supplies.
Authorities are urging consumers to make the change wherever possible, as PNG offers several advantages over LPG, including cost-effectiveness and a continuous supply. This strategic recommendation reflects ongoing efforts to enhance energy security and sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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