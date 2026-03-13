Senegal's Bold Reforms: Sonko's Economic Overhaul

In a bold move to rejuvenate Senegal's economy, Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has labeled a BP gas contract as 'unfair,' further revoking 71 mining licenses and freezing accounts of a prominent Indorama subsidiary. This aggressive stance marks significant strides toward fulfilling the government's 2024 pledge to audit and renegotiate existing resource agreements.

Economically burdened by debt at 132% of its GDP, Senegal aims to boost financial stability through these reforms. Sonko projects the renegotiation of resource contracts, including a controversial gas contract with BP, will stimulate the economy by offering more affordable energy options to industries and the public.

While tension brews over halted student aid and nationwide teacher strikes, the government's resolve remains firm. Sonko's administration plans to nationalize the Yakaar-Teranga project and restructure oil and gas licenses to better align with international standards, underscoring his transformative vision for Senegal's economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)