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Home Secretary Calls for Robust Defenses Against Online Crimes Targeting Women and Children

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan emphasized the importance of developing specialized units and coordinated response mechanisms to tackle online crimes during the National Dialogue on Online Crimes Against Women and Children. The event highlighted the need for prompt investigation and victim support, with a collaborative approach from stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:40 IST
Home Secretary Calls for Robust Defenses Against Online Crimes Targeting Women and Children
Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan on Friday underscored the urgency for states and Union Territories (UTs) to establish robust, specialized units and response strategies to combat the surge in online crimes. Addressing the 'National Dialogue on Online Crimes Against Women and Children' in New Delhi, Mohan stressed swift actions against offenders and support for victims.

Organized by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs, the event gathered key stakeholders to discuss enhancing coordinated measures against online crimes targeting women and children. The Home Secretary highlighted the need for bolstering institutional capacities at the state and UT level to effectively address these digital threats.

Mohan issued directives to law enforcement agencies to prioritize cases of online crimes against women and children. He impressed upon IT intermediaries the significance of complying with the Information Technology Act and related regulations, urging a collective effort towards maintaining a secure digital environment.

The national dialogue established a forum for the exchange of ideas, best practices, and collaborative strategies to address the challenges of online crime. A significant highlight was the launch of the Master Trainers Induction Programme aiming to create a cadre of officers equipped with specialized skills to lead capacity-building efforts across states and UTs.

The programme aims to train selected officers in investigative techniques and best practices against emerging cyber threats, empowering them to educate local law enforcement personnel, thereby strengthening the national response framework against these crimes.

The dialogue included senior officials from law enforcement agencies, central ministries, social media platforms, academia, civil society, and legal experts. Discussions revolved around trends and patterns in online crimes against women and children, enhancing investigative techniques, victim support, ensuring timely content removal, and fostering multi-stakeholder collaboration for crime prevention and awareness. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

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