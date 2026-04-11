Bank Leaders Warned of Cyber Threats by New AI Model

In response to growing cyber threats, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell convened a high-level meeting this week with banking executives to discuss the implications of Anthropic's latest AI model, Mythos. White House National Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett confirmed the assembly, highlighting proactive government measures being taken to secure public safety.

The meeting, hosted at the Treasury in Washington, came as a preventative step to alert bank leaders about cyber risks posed by the Mythos model. Anthropic's AI, revealed to have advanced capabilities that could exploit vulnerabilities across operating systems and web browsers, drew significant concern from policymakers, urging institutions to bolster their cybersecurity defenses.

While the AI's public release remains limited, Anthropic is maintaining ongoing discussions with U.S. officials about its dual-use potential for cyber operations. Key industry figures and government representatives have been briefed ahead of its partial release confined to select tech firms like Microsoft and Google, underscoring the urgency and gravity of the cybersecurity dialogue.