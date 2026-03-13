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Britain Urges Continued Sanctions on Russia Amid U.S. Waiver

As Washington eases sanctions on Russian oil, Britain calls for unwavering collective pressure on Russia. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's spokesperson emphasizes maintaining sanctions to curtail Russian revenue and support a fair peace in Ukraine. European allies critique the U.S. waiver, fearing impacts on Western unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:55 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:55 IST
Britain Urges Continued Sanctions on Russia Amid U.S. Waiver
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Britain has urged a united stance among its allies to maintain sanctions on Russia, even as the United States briefly eases restrictions on Russian oil. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer highlighted the need for continued economic pressure on Russia, citing its significant role in sustaining a just peace in Ukraine.

The U.S. recently issued a temporary waiver for countries to purchase Russian oil and petroleum products stranded at sea to stabilize global energy markets affected by the Iran conflict. However, European nations have voiced concerns that this move could undermine efforts to cut off Russia's revenue streams used in its ongoing war in Ukraine.

Downing Street reported that through sanctions, the Russian state has been deprived of at least $450 billion since the invasion of Ukraine commenced. The spokesperson reaffirmed Britain's commitment to exerting maximum economic pressure in pursuit of peace and to counter Russia's support of hostile regimes globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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