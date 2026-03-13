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NHAI's Ambitious NH-715 Project Garners Overwhelming Response, Aims to Enhance connectivity while Preserving Kaziranga Heritage

The National Highways Authority of India's NH-715 project, stretching 85 km from Kaliabor to Numaligarh, received 18 bids and will cost approximately Rs. 6,956 crores. This eco-friendly initiative, featuring a 34.5 km elevated wildlife corridor, will boost regional connectivity while safeguarding Kaziranga's ecological heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:51 IST
NHAI's Ambitious NH-715 Project Garners Overwhelming Response, Aims to Enhance connectivity while Preserving Kaziranga Heritage
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has drawn impressive interest from bidders for the construction of the Kaliabor to Numaligarh section of NH-715, passing through Kaziranga National Park. The project, planned under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model, received 18 bids and will be awarded within the current financial year at an anticipated cost of Rs. 6,956 crores. This strategic venture was greenlit by the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA), with a foundation stone laid by the Prime Minister in January 2026.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways highlights that the project includes a 34.5 km Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, facilitating seamless wildlife transit. The corridor is segmented into three parts (18.3 km, 11.2 km, and 5 km) and forms a critical component of the NH-715 upgrade from two lanes to four. This design harmonizes the movement of wildlife between Kaziranga National Park and Karbi Anglong hills.

The 85.6 km initiative features two greenfield bypasses totaling 21 km at Jakhlabandha and Bokakhat, a series of bridges, flyovers, culverts, and underpasses, ensuring minimal disturbance to wildlife and enhancing vehicle safety. Expert consultations with the Wildlife Institute of India and other bodies have ensured the project's eco-friendly alignment. Once complete, this section of NH-715 will spearhead economic growth and tourism, opening new trade and industrial prospects in Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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