Jai Anmol Ambani Under CBI Radar in Alleged Bank Fraud Case
Jai Anmol Ambani, son of Anil Ambani, faces questioning by the CBI in a Rs 228-crore Union Bank of India fraud case. The investigation also involves former Reliance Home Finance executives. The CBI acted on allegations of unpaid bank credit turning into a non-performing asset in 2019.
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- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has intensified its probe into a Rs 228-crore bank fraud case involving Jai Anmol Ambani, the son of business tycoon Anil Ambani. On Friday, officials confirmed that Jai Anmol was questioned in connection with the alleged fraud at Union Bank of India.
Authorities have also summoned him for additional questioning on Saturday as part of their ongoing investigation. The case involves alleged irregularities by Reliance Home Finance Limited. Former CEO Ravindra Sudhakar and ex-whole-time director, along with others, are also under scrutiny.
The allegations stem from a complaint by Union Bank of India, formerly Andhra Bank, accusing the company of failing to repay credit, resulting in the account being classified as a non-performing asset in 2019. CBI officers executed searches at the residence of Jai Anmol Anil Ambani on December 9, 2025.