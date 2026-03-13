India Assures Uninterrupted LPG Supply Amid West Asia Conflict

Despite escalating global energy anxieties triggered by the West Asia conflict, India's Union Petroleum Ministry has pledged a steady supply of LPG to households nationwide. This assurance extends to hospitals and educational facilities, confirmed Sujata Sharma, the Ministry's Joint Secretary for Marketing & Oil Refinery.

She announced a 30% increase in domestic LPG production, compared to March 5, with refineries working rigorously to support the supply chain. Commercial LPG cylinders are now managed by State Governments to prioritize essential services, and citizens are urged to refrain from panic booking.

Additionally, the Indian government sanctioned an extra 48,000 kilolitres of kerosene beyond the regular quota, coupled with coal supply initiatives for alternative fuels. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has reassured Parliament that India's energy resources remain secure, circumventing disruptions caused by the Strait of Hormuz closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)