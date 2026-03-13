Revanth Reddy Advocates for Musi River Rejuvenation Inspired by Global Models

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy underscored the critical need to rejuvenate the Musi River on Friday, citing the project as vital for Hyderabad's future. Reddy referenced successful riverfront developments he analyzed in international cities like London and Singapore, as well as Indian exemplars like Ahmedabad.

In a public address, Reddy detailed his visit to several global locations to examine riverfront development models. He highlighted cities such as London, Singapore, and even Ahmedabad's transformation of the Sabarmati River as inspirations, insisting, "Musi rejuvenation should be done," he stated.

Reddy also delved into the historical flood-control measures enacted by the Nizam, following the catastrophic 1908 floods, crediting the construction of reservoirs Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar. These infrastructure developments were based on designs by renowned engineer M. Visvesvaraya and continue providing drinking water to Hyderabad, the CM noted.

The Musi River rejuvenation initiative seeks to restore the river's ecosystem, improve flood management, and create public spaces. The Gandhi Sarovar project, part of this initiative, aims to be among the first implemented within this comprehensive riverfront development plan.

Drawing on the successful example of the Sabarmati River redevelopment, which converted riverbanks into public areas while tackling flood control and environmental concerns, the Musi initiative looks to replicate such achievements along Hyderabad's iconic river.

(With inputs from agencies.)