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Revanth Reddy Advocates for Musi River Rejuvenation Inspired by Global Models

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy emphasizes the importance of reviving the Musi River to secure Hyderabad's future, taking cues from successful riverfront projects in London, Singapore, and Ahmedabad. With the Gandhi Sarovar project in the pipeline, this is a pivotal part of the city's ecological and urban renewal initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 23:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 23:25 IST
Revanth Reddy Advocates for Musi River Rejuvenation Inspired by Global Models
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy underscored the critical need to rejuvenate the Musi River on Friday, citing the project as vital for Hyderabad's future. Reddy referenced successful riverfront developments he analyzed in international cities like London and Singapore, as well as Indian exemplars like Ahmedabad.

In a public address, Reddy detailed his visit to several global locations to examine riverfront development models. He highlighted cities such as London, Singapore, and even Ahmedabad's transformation of the Sabarmati River as inspirations, insisting, "Musi rejuvenation should be done," he stated.

Reddy also delved into the historical flood-control measures enacted by the Nizam, following the catastrophic 1908 floods, crediting the construction of reservoirs Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar. These infrastructure developments were based on designs by renowned engineer M. Visvesvaraya and continue providing drinking water to Hyderabad, the CM noted.

The Musi River rejuvenation initiative seeks to restore the river's ecosystem, improve flood management, and create public spaces. The Gandhi Sarovar project, part of this initiative, aims to be among the first implemented within this comprehensive riverfront development plan.

Drawing on the successful example of the Sabarmati River redevelopment, which converted riverbanks into public areas while tackling flood control and environmental concerns, the Musi initiative looks to replicate such achievements along Hyderabad's iconic river.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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