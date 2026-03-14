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Manipur Government Refutes LPG Shortage Claims Amidst West Asia Crisis

The Manipur government has assured the public that there is no shortage of LPG and petroleum products despite rumors linked to the West Asia crisis. Temporary distribution issues were attributed to a technical glitch, not stock shortages, and consumers are advised against unnecessary hoarding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 14-03-2026 10:07 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 10:07 IST
Manipur Government Refutes LPG Shortage Claims Amidst West Asia Crisis
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In response to circulating rumors, the Manipur government has confirmed that there is no shortage of LPG and petroleum products in the state, even amidst the ongoing West Asia crisis. This announcement comes as the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Imphal, reassured the public of adequate stock levels.

The temporary setback in LPG distribution was clarified to stem from a technical issue related to the Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system at an all-India level. Officials emphasized that this issue has now been rectified, and it had no direct connection to the availability of these essential resources in the state.

Authorities have also raised concerns about misinformation being spread on social media, urging the public to refrain from panicking or participating in unnecessary hoarding. The Department of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution cautioned residents against succumbing to unfounded claims of scarcity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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