Missile Strike on U.S. Embassy in Baghdad Raises Security Concerns
The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was targeted by a missile attack, according to Iraqi security sources. The attack resulted in smoke emanating from the embassy's premises. Details regarding any damage remain undisclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 10:08 IST
The U.S. Embassy, located in the heart of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, became the target of a missile strike on Saturday, according to reports from Iraqi security sources relayed to Reuters.
Witnesses noted that smoke was seen rising from the embassy complex. This event has prompted renewed discussions on security measures in the region.
As of now, the extent of the damage and any potential casualties have not been detailed by the sources.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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