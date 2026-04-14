Tragedy Strikes: Russian Missile Attack in Dnipro

A devastating missile strike by Russia has left a tragic mark on the southeast city of Dnipro in Ukraine, as at least five civilians lost their lives and more than two dozen others sustained injuries on Tuesday.

According to Ukrainian officials, the missiles targeted civilians who were simply traveling in their vehicles, returning home to their families, said Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister, Oleksiy Kuleba, via the Telegram app. The strike also resulted in substantial damage to an infrastructure facility.

Regional Governor Oleksandr Ganzha reported on Telegram that at least ten people are currently hospitalized in severe condition, and tragically, one of the victims, a 40-year-old man, succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Distressingly, officials shared a video revealing vehicles marred with blood traces and debris damage, while a nearby shop suffered shattered floor-to-ceiling windows due to the impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)