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JSW Steel Takes Strategic Leap with Minas de Revuboè Coking Coal Development

JSW Steel is set to develop the Minas de Revuboè coking coal mine in Mozambique to secure a long-term supply of coking coal. The project aims to provide JSW Steel with strategic raw material security as it expands its steel production capacity to 50 MTPA by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 11:13 IST
JSW Steel Takes Strategic Leap with Minas de Revuboè Coking Coal Development
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  • India

JSW Steel has announced plans to develop the Minas de Revuboè coking coal mine in Mozambique, located in Tete Province's Moatize coal basin. With 850 million tonne of reserves, the mine boasts the potential to produce 250 million tonnes of usable coking coal.

The company intends to carry out the development in phases, aiming to produce 2.4 million tonnes of prime hard coking coal annually in the initial phase over the next 2.5 years. This initiative is part of JSW Steel's strategy for backward integration, securing long-term coking coal supplies critical for steel production.

As domestic coking coal resources are limited in India, JSW Steel seeks to enhance raw material diversity and stability against fluctuating global prices, supporting its growth to a 50 MTPA steel capacity by 2030, according to Group representative Parth Jindal.

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