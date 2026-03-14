Maharashtra's Shift from Welfare to Empowerment for Divyang Community
The Maharashtra government has transitioned the Divyang Welfare Department to the Divyang Empowerment Department, emphasizing empowerment over welfare. This shift involves departmental restructuring and a focus on removing barriers, training, and coordinating with various sectors to provide comprehensive services, in line with the 2016 Act.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step by renaming the Divyang Welfare Department to the Divyang Empowerment Department, signifying a strategic shift towards empowerment rather than mere welfare. This initiative is part of an overall departmental restructuring aimed at enhancing the rights and opportunities of the Divyang community.
According to the Government Resolution issued on March 13, the divisional head office formerly known as the Commissioner of Divyang Welfare will now operate under the title of the Office of Divyang Empowerment. The organizational overhaul extends to establishing Divyang Empowerment Offices across district levels, with Mumbai city and its suburbs assuming leadership roles.
In a bid to foster autonomy and social integration, the department's upgrade focuses on eliminating obstacles and facilitating critical services such as education and employment. It mandates collaboration with NGOs, private sectors, and central schemes, adhering to the 2016 Act, to ensure the dignified participation of this community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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