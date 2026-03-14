India Navigates Strait Blockade Amid Regional Tensions

India has secured a rare concession from Iran, allowing several of its ships stranded due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz to pass through, according to foreign ministry sources. This development emerged after Iran's ambassador to India clarified their stance at a recent conference.

The blockade, initiated following military actions by the U.S. and Israel against Iran, choked a crucial route for global oil and gas supply, heavily impacting India's energy reserves. The government has prioritized energy security amid this complex geopolitical landscape.

With more than 92,000 metric tons of liquefied petroleum gas on board, a few Indian vessels have successfully navigated the strait, alleviating some pressure. Efforts are now underway to align BRICS members on a cohesive strategy concerning the ongoing Middle East tensions.