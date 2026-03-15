Flipping the Fryer: Cooking Oil's High-Flying Future in Aviation
The SAF Association (SAFA) advocates for the use of Used Cooking Oil (UCO) to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in India. Aiming to reduce aviation-related emissions, SAFA recommends enhancing UCO collection systems, projecting significant benefits in meeting SAF demands. It envisions India as a future global SAF hub.
- Country:
- India
The SAF Association (SAFA) has proposed utilizing Used Cooking Oil (UCO) to manufacture Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), aiming to mitigate the aviation sector's carbon impact. This sector is currently accountable for 2-3% of worldwide greenhouse gas emissions, according to SAFA.
SAFA advocates for improved UCO collection within restaurants, hotels, and the food industry, suggesting that even a modest recovery increase could tremendously boost SAF production. With only 15% of UCO collected, India could produce 1.36 million tonnes of SAF annually, meeting the demand far beyond its 0.8 million metric tonnes (MMT) target by 2030.
Moreover, SAFA envisions India as a major global producer by 2050, thanks to its vast edible oil consumption and untapped UCO resources. The Association urges swift government action to implement SAF mandates, aligning with global aviation decarbonisation strategies, and highlights UCO's potential as an expedient feedstock.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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