Left Menu

Safai Seva Marathon 2026 Sweeps the City Clean

The 'Safai Seva Marathon 2026' launched a city-wide cleanliness drive involving 9,000 sanitation workers. Municipal Commissioner Om Kasera emphasized worker safety and better waste management. Safety protocols and resident participation were encouraged. Inspections of sanitation facilities improved operations, and quality checks were conducted at an Annapurna Rasoi facility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:52 IST
Safai Seva Marathon 2026 Sweeps the City Clean
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Safai Seva Marathon 2026' has mobilized a massive city-wide cleanliness effort, rallying around 9,000 sanitation workers and officials. Municipal Commissioner Om Kasera spearheaded the initiative from Ward No. 83 in Malviya Nagar, emphasizing the significance of on-ground inspections and boosting the morale of the sanitation staff.

Some concerning issues, including workers at the Talkatora water body working without life jackets, were brought to light, prompting a call for improved safety measures. Commissioner Kasera encouraged residents to practice responsible waste disposal and instructed zone authorities to enhance sanitation efforts.

Site inspections at waste transfer stations revealed an increase in waste inflow, leading to a focus on areas typically neglected by regular sanitation services. The initiative was rounded off with a visit to an Annapurna Rasoi facility to assess food quality. The drive sets a new standard for urban sanitation management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
French Widow's Harrowing Detention Comes to an End

French Widow's Harrowing Detention Comes to an End

 France
2
Political Clash Unfolds Over Women's Empowerment Bill

Political Clash Unfolds Over Women's Empowerment Bill

 India
3
Dyslexia Debate Ignites: Trump's Comments Stir Backlash

Dyslexia Debate Ignites: Trump's Comments Stir Backlash

 United States
4
Priyanka Gandhi Slams Government Over Women's Reservation 'Conspiracy'

Priyanka Gandhi Slams Government Over Women's Reservation 'Conspiracy'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026