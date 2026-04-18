Safai Seva Marathon 2026 Sweeps the City Clean
The 'Safai Seva Marathon 2026' launched a city-wide cleanliness drive involving 9,000 sanitation workers. Municipal Commissioner Om Kasera emphasized worker safety and better waste management. Safety protocols and resident participation were encouraged. Inspections of sanitation facilities improved operations, and quality checks were conducted at an Annapurna Rasoi facility.
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The 'Safai Seva Marathon 2026' has mobilized a massive city-wide cleanliness effort, rallying around 9,000 sanitation workers and officials. Municipal Commissioner Om Kasera spearheaded the initiative from Ward No. 83 in Malviya Nagar, emphasizing the significance of on-ground inspections and boosting the morale of the sanitation staff.
Some concerning issues, including workers at the Talkatora water body working without life jackets, were brought to light, prompting a call for improved safety measures. Commissioner Kasera encouraged residents to practice responsible waste disposal and instructed zone authorities to enhance sanitation efforts.
Site inspections at waste transfer stations revealed an increase in waste inflow, leading to a focus on areas typically neglected by regular sanitation services. The initiative was rounded off with a visit to an Annapurna Rasoi facility to assess food quality. The drive sets a new standard for urban sanitation management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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