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AD Ports Group Expands Safaga Terminal Operations with New Cranes

AD Ports Group has confirmed the delivery of three new Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes and six Rubber-Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes to its newly established multipurpose terminal located in Safaga, Egypt. This expansion aims to enhance the terminal's operational capacity and efficiency, solidifying its role in regional maritime logistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 13:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 13:43 IST
AD Ports Group Expands Safaga Terminal Operations with New Cranes

AD Ports Group has strengthened its operational capabilities at the newly established multipurpose terminal in Safaga, Egypt.

The company confirmed the delivery of three new Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes and six Rubber-Tyred Gantry (RTG) cranes.

This strategic move is expected to enhance the terminal's capacity and efficiency, further solidifying its position in regional maritime logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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