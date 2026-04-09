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Kerala Tourism Wins Golden Elephant Protection Award with Mechanical Safari

The Kerala Department of Tourism has been awarded the Golden Elephant Protection Award by PETA India for implementing a cruelty-free mechanical elephant safari at Thumboormozhi Butterfly Park. This innovative initiative promotes ethical tourism by eliminating the use of live elephants for rides, highlighting the department's commitment to animal welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:24 IST
Kerala Tourism Wins Golden Elephant Protection Award with Mechanical Safari
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  • India

The Kerala Department of Tourism has been recognized by PETA India with the Golden Elephant Protection Award for its introduction of a mechanical elephant safari. This advancement removes the need for live elephants in tourist rides, offering a cruelty-free alternative.

The newly established safari, located at Thumboormozhi Butterfly Park, ensures a humane and engaging experience for visitors while safeguarding the natural dignity of elephants. This move reflects Kerala's dedication to adopting ethical tourism practices.

In alignment with Save the Elephant Day, PETA India has lauded the department's bold step towards progressive and humane tourism initiatives, encouraging greater protection for elephants in the tourism industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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