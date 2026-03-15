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Unity in Cooking: Daman's Community Kitchen Initiative

A housing society in Daman set up a community kitchen to aid residents facing LPG shortages. The initiative was launched to reinforce unity and collaboration during these challenging times, highlighting the importance of community support. The effort was met with appreciation as families cooked together, sharing ideas and resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Daman | Updated: 15-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 19:50 IST
Unity in Cooking: Daman's Community Kitchen Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to tackle LPG shortages, a Daman housing society has established a community kitchen, underscoring the power of unity during adversity. Spearheaded by society representative Satish Sharma, the initiative offers complimentary cooking facilities to residents experiencing delivery delays.

Anand Society's collective action allows families to bond over meal preparations, sharing tips to optimize gas usage. Resident Rajvi Suthar described the endeavor as a meaningful way to foster communal support and exchange culinary ideas.

Amidst geopolitical tensions affecting global petroleum supply chains, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, India's government reassures there is no domestic LPG shortage, diverting resources to priority sectors while curbing non-essential commercial supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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