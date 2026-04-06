AI Uncovers Web of Calls: Activist Anjali Damania Claims Political Cover-Up

Activist Anjali Damania claims to have used the AI-based model Claude to analyze call data records linked to the case of arrested godman Ashok Kharat, stirring controversy among opposition parties. Damania insists she acted legally, criticizing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for partisan behavior.

Damania detailed how she received the call data records from a person claiming to be a private detective. She highlighted calls between Kharat and Maharashtra's political figures, including Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, sparking demands for inquiry into these connections.

Allegations extend to financial irregularities concerning Kharat, including suspicious transactions linked to the Samata Credit Cooperative Society. Damania calls for investigations to uncover potential ties to the incident involving Ajit Pawar, while urging police support over political leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)