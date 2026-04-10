Canteen Crisis: Inflated Prices and LPG Shortage at Sports Authority of India
The canteen at the Sports Authority of India in Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium has suspended operations due to a vendor's claim of an LPG shortage. However, high pricing may be the real issue. Nearby eating options are being used by staff, while athletes remain unaffected. Management is addressing pricing concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Operations at the Sports Authority of India's canteen have been temporarily halted as the vendor cites an LPG supply shortage, though sources suggest high pricing as the actual issue.
Spanning a month, the closure impacts staff meals, but athletes remain unaffected, using the stadium's mess.
The vendor's high pricing practices are under scrutiny, and management is working to resolve the financial grievances.
(With inputs from agencies.)