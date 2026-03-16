Sweet Surge: Indian Sugar Production Climbs

Indian sugar mills achieved a significant production milestone, reaching 26.18 million metric tons between October 1 and March 15, marking a 10.4% increase compared to the previous year, according to a report by a prominent industry body.

Maharashtra led with a rise to 9.85 million tons from 7.86 million, while Karnataka experienced a notable 17.1% increase to 4.58 million tons. Similarly, Uttar Pradesh saw a slight increase to 8.15 million tons, as stated by the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories.

Despite the production surge, India's season-end sugar output is projected to decline to 28.3 million tons, below the earlier forecast of 29.6 million tons. Furthermore, India exported 315,577 tons to markets including the UAE, Afghanistan, Djibouti, Tanzania, and Sri Lanka, the All India Sugar Trade Association reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)