India Expands Sugar Export Quota for 2025-26

The food ministry has sanctioned an additional sugar export quota of 87,587 tonnes for the 2025-26 marketing year. This decision responds to demands from sugar mills and follows an initial approval to export 1.5 million tonnes.

Mills are required to export at least 70% of their allocated shares by June 30, 2026, with the option to extend the deadline to September 30, provided they hit the target. Failure to meet these criteria could lead to forfeiting any remaining quotas.

The move aims to balance the market, discourage overproduction, and ensure that only efficient mills capitalize on the international demand. The policy framework also includes implementing penalties for non-compliance, underlining the ministry's strict regulatory stance.