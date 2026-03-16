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Gujarat Revives Tradition: A Majestic Preparation for Narmada Parikrama

The Gujarat government is ensuring a seamless Narmada Parikrama experience, with expansive resources and infrastructure to accommodate thousands of pilgrims taking the 18 km route. From March 19 to April 17, extensive facilities and security measures will be in place to enhance this age-old spiritual journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:03 IST
Gujarat Revives Tradition: A Majestic Preparation for Narmada Parikrama
Uttaravahini Panchkoshi Narmada Parikrama (File Photo/ Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Narmada Parikrama, a pilgrimage steeped in history and spirituality, is once again set to commence in Gujarat, reflecting the enduring tradition of faith and resilience. The Gujarat government, led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is orchestrating extensive arrangements to facilitate a smooth and well-organized Parikrama for thousands of pilgrims.

The Gujarat Pavitra Yatra Dham Vikas Board (GPYVB) has allocated a budget of approximately ₹10 crore for the 2025-26 period to enhance facilities initiated earlier at a cost of ₹5.41 crore. Major upgrades include dome shelters, mobile toilets, water stations, medical units, and emergency services, ensuring pilgrims have necessary amenities like rest areas and sanitation.

Security arrangements comprise police booths, security cabins, and watchtowers, manned by trained personnel. State-of-the-art systems like infrared and RFID tracking, LED lighting, and CCTV surveillance will ensure smooth crowd management and safety along the 18 km Parikrama route, safeguarding pilgrims day and night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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