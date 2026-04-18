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Char Dham Yatra 2023: All Set for a Spiritual Journey

Preparations for the Char Dham Yatra are complete, with shrine doors opening from April 19. Online registrations and digital systems will facilitate crowd management, ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience. Uttarakhand's Chief Minister and temple officials affirm readiness for the annual spiritual event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 10:45 IST
Char Dham Yatra 2023: All Set for a Spiritual Journey
BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has declared that all necessary preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra have been finalized. The pilgrimage is scheduled to begin with the opening of the shrine doors on April 19, corresponding with the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Hemant Dwivedi, chairman of the BKTC, confirmed that the portals of Kedarnath Temple will open on April 22 at 8:00 AM, while Lord Badrinath's sanctum will welcome devotees from April 23. He assured that administrative, district, and governmental levels have aligned to provide all required facilities for the annual pilgrimage.

To ensure smooth operation and safety of pilgrims, advance teams have been deployed at strategic locations. Digital systems have been implemented to manage the flow of devotees, with online registration and a token system facilitating organized access. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated confidence in the seamless execution of the event, personally overseeing the readiness of key locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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