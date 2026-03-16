Russia Shoots Down 250 Ukrainian Drones: A Weekend of Tensions

In a significant military development, Russia announced on Monday the interception of 250 Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow over the weekend. This incident marks the largest attempted assault on the Russian capital in over a year.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed the successful defense operation, attributing the thwarted attack to the efforts of air defense forces. The ongoing conflict in Ukraine, now compounded by tensions in Iran, underscores the growing reliance on drones for strategic strikes on key locations.

While no casualties were reported, Moscow's main airports imposed temporary flight restrictions during the attack, according to Russia's aviation watchdog. Such incidents highlight the evolving nature of warfare and the challenges faced by cities on the frontlines.