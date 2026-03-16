CMPDIL's IPO: A Major Step Towards Stock Market Debut

The Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDIL), under state-owned Coal India, has announced its initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 1,842 crore. The IPO will open for subscription on March 20, with a price band set between Rs 163 and Rs 172 per share, giving the company a valuation of Rs 12,280 crore.

This entire issue will consist of an offer for sale (OFS) of 10.71 crore shares, as stated by Coal India, with no fresh issue component involved. The public offering will run until March 24, with anchor investors bidding on March 18, ahead of CMPDIL's stock market debut on March 30.

Formed in 1975, CMPDIL specializes in consultancy and support services in coal and mineral exploration, mine planning, and design. Its revenue and net profit were reported at Rs 2,103 crore and Rs 667 crore respectively for FY25. IDBI Capital Markets and Securities and SBI Capital Markets will lead the public issue management.

(With inputs from agencies.)