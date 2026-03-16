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Uttarakhand CM Champions Cleanliness, Congratulates Achievers

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the importance of cleanliness in tourism during a sanitation inspectors' appointment event. He also praised civil service exam achievers and a District Tourism Development Officer for their accomplishments. CM Dhami encouraged dedication and preparation for future events like the Kumbh Mela and Chaar Dham Yatra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:34 IST
Uttarakhand CM Champions Cleanliness, Congratulates Achievers
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

On Monday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officiated a significant event, distributing appointment letters to newly recruited Sanitation Inspectors in Dehradun under the Municipal Centralised Service. Dhami highlighted the crucial role of tourism in the region, urging them to pledge towards maintaining cleanliness for enhancing the tourist experience.

The Chief Minister congratulated the new appointees, stressing the urgent need for a commitment to cleanliness especially as the state gears up for the Kumbh Mela in 2027 and the Chaar Dham Yatra. Dhami stated, "Our state relies heavily on tourism; maintaining cleanliness is a responsibility that should begin immediately."

In another event, CM Dhami celebrated the success of candidates from Uttarakhand who excelled in the Civil Services Examination conducted by UPSC. At his residence, he engaged with successful candidates, emphasizing how their achievements have brought pride to their families and the state, while also inspiring the youth. Additionally, he acknowledged and honored Lata Bisht, a District Tourism Development Officer, for her leadership in a mountaineering expedition, underscoring the diverse accomplishments originating from the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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