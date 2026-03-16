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Uttarakhand CM Dhami Accelerates Preparations for Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed the preparations for the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. Focused on infrastructure, security, and coordination among all stakeholders, Dhami emphasized timely completion with quality. Financial support and modern technology integration are being prioritized to ensure the event's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:15 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:15 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Accelerates Preparations for Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visit Haridwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Haridwar on Monday to assess the ongoing preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027. The chief minister held a review meeting at Damkothi, stressing the importance of completing all necessary arrangements for the grand event within the given timeframe.

Emphasizing the magnitude of the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami instructed all departments to operate at full capacity, ensuring seamless coordination for the timely completion of preparations. He assured stakeholders, including religious and social organizations, that there will be no dearth of funds for the Kumbh-related projects, promising swift approvals for the proposed initiatives. Dhami also discussed with the Chief Secretary to expedite government actions in support of the preparations.

Focusing on infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, and healthcare, Dhami directed the departments to maintain quality while meeting deadlines for completion. Given the concurrent events like the Char Dham Yatra and the Kanwar Yatra, he stressed on crafting an integrated execution strategy. The chief minister prioritized the establishment of a modern Integrated Control and Command Centre and emphasized advancements in security, sanitation, and sewage management to better facilitate the movement of pilgrims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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