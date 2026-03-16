LPG Crisis Sparks Political Showdown in Rajya Sabha
Mallikarjun Kharge blames the government for the LPG crisis, citing a lack of preemptive measures. Union Minister J P Nadda counters, accusing the Congress of inciting public unrest. The debate underscores the crisis’s impact on the nation, from households to commercial establishments, amid geopolitical tensions.
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- India
In a heated session at the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the government for failing to address the ongoing LPG crisis, attributing it to inadequate preemptive planning. His comments drew a fierce response from Union Minister J P Nadda, who accused the Congress of politicizing the issue during a time of national distress.
The crisis, Kharge argued, has significantly affected every sector of society, from households and restaurants to commercial entities, leading to widespread panic as domestic availability and price stability are threatened. With India heavily dependent on LPG imports, primarily through the vulnerable Strait of Hormuz, the situation has escalated, according to Kharge.
Nadda retorted that the opposition, particularly the Congress, is more focused on inciting chaos rather than supporting the government in resolving the crisis. He emphasized that the West Asia conflict, impacting energy supplies, is beyond India's control, and accused some Congress members of hoarding LPG cylinders, further aggravating the issue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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