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UN Security Council Cuts UNAMA Mandate to Three Months Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

The UN Security Council has shortened the mandate of the UNAMA mission in Afghanistan to three months, following US calls to review assistance in the Taliban-ruled nation. Humanitarian needs have worsened, with severe food shortages affecting millions, and calls for more aid amid existing funding constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:25 IST
UN Security Council Cuts UNAMA Mandate to Three Months Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

The United Nations Security Council voted on Monday to extend the UNAMA assistance mission in Afghanistan for a significantly shorter duration of three months. This decision follows Washington's recent call to reassess engagement and aid in the Taliban-controlled country. Traditionally, UNAMA's mandate has been renewed annually, except in 2021, when it was briefly extended for six months to address changes post-Taliban takeover.

China, responsible for drafting U.N. resolutions regarding Afghanistan, justified the shorter extension by highlighting a need for Council members to discuss potential adjustments to UNAMA's mandate. At last week's Security Council meeting, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Mike Waltz, emphasized the sheer size of UNAMA's budget, pressing the Council to diligently consider the financial resources allocated to the mission.

During discussions, Waltz condemned the Taliban's interference with UNAMA's operations and criticized their treatment of women and American detainees. While China initially proposed a yearly renewal, it was the U.S. that pushed for a concise three-month rollover. Concurrently, Afghanistan faces a grave humanitarian crisis, with millions enduring acute food shortages amidst significant funding deficits. Efforts to address these needs face challenges due to existing sanctions and frozen Afghan assets.

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