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New Partnership Revolutionizes Affordable Home Loans in India

PNB Housing Finance partners with India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation to offer affordable home loans through mortgage guarantee-backed solutions. This collaboration aims to support first-time homebuyers in India by providing mortgage guarantees backed by a First Loss Default Guarantee structure, enhancing access to housing finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:22 IST
New Partnership Revolutionizes Affordable Home Loans in India
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  • India

PNB Housing Finance has forged a strategic partnership with India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation (IMGC), aiming to extend responsible access to affordable home loans across India.

This collaboration allows PNB Housing to leverage IMGC's mortgage guarantee solutions, benefiting aspiring homeowners, especially first-time buyers, by providing innovative financing options.

The initiative includes offering Mortgage Guarantees supported by a First Loss Default Guarantee, facilitating over 1,70,000 households in over 400 locations across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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