Dollar Retreats Amid Central Bank Meetings and Middle East Tensions

The U.S. dollar has pulled back from its 10-month highs, as a week filled with pivotal central bank meetings unfolds, against the backdrop of uncertainty fueled by Middle Eastern turmoil.

This retreat follows a surge driven by increased oil prices, which have soared due to escalations in the U.S.-Iran conflict. Investors are bracing for key decisions from central banks such as the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, even as the euro and sterling show signs of recovery from recent lows.

The geopolitical climate has also influenced shipping routes, with President Donald Trump engaging allies for securing the Strait of Hormuz. Commodity prices like Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate have fluctuated wildly as tensions in the Middle East persist. Market analysts predict that the current financial climate will keep the dollar buoyant despite looming uncertainties.