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Gold Prices Drop Amid Crude Oil Surge and Geopolitical Tensions

Gold prices have fallen sharply due to rising crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions. The drop in gold prices is causing investors to rethink their positions in safe-haven assets. Analysts expect major central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, to maintain current interest rates in the face of inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:01 IST
Gold Prices Drop Amid Crude Oil Surge and Geopolitical Tensions
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Gold prices started the week on a downtrend, declining by Rs 2,225 to Rs 1.56 lakh per 10 grams in futures trade on Monday. This decrease is attributed to a bearish sentiment in overseas markets and a strong US dollar, analysts noted.

The dip in domestic gold prices is largely driven by rising crude oil prices that have surged past USD 100 per barrel. This has led to inflation concerns, dampening the likelihood of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, according to Gaurav Garg, a research analyst with Lemonn Markets Desk.

Geopolitical tensions, particularly the conflict involving the US and Iran, have further impacted market sentiments, prompting investors to reassess their safe-haven assets. In the international market, April gold futures fell by USD 54.31, resting just above USD 5,000 per ounce as analysts expect central banks worldwide to maintain current interest rates amidst this instability.

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